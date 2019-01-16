Apple spent $310K on Tim Cook’s personal security in 2018, here’s how that compares to other CEOs

Earlier this month, Apple filed a proxy statement with the SEC in which it was revealed the company spent $310,000 on personal security for Tim Cook in 2018. Now, Wired is out with a closer look at how Apple’s spending on personal security for Cook compares to other Silicon Valley CEO.

Citing SEC filings, the report explains that Amazon and Oracle each spent $1.6 million on personal security for their Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison, respectively. Meanwhile, Alphabet spent over $600,000 on personal security for Sundar Pichai, as well as nearly $300,000 on former executive Eric Schmidt.

Intel spent a whopping $1.2 million to protect its former CEO Brian Krzanich in 2017. Most notably, however, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg cost the company $7.3 million in 2017, with that number expected to rise to at least $10 million in 2018. That’s up dramatically from the $2.3 million spent in 2013, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise:

The $10 million to protect Zuckerberg likely counts among the largest amounts spent on security for a US executive, says Arnette Heintze, CEO and founder of Hillard Heintze, a Chicago-based security consultancy that counts many Fortune 500 companies—though not Facebook—among its clients. “I’d put that $10 million among the top five highest in the country. And from what I’ve read in the media about Facebook, that seems to be an appropriate level of expense,” says Heintze.

For Tim Cook specifically, the cost of his personal security in 2018 was actually down substantially compared to 2015, when Apple spent $700,000 on Cook’s security. 2016 saw that number fall to $220,000, while in 2017 Apple spent $224,000.

