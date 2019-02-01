9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fitbit Charge 3 $119, Tile Bluetooth Item Finder Combos $40, Incase MacBook Backpack $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Fitbit Charge 3 monitors heart rate + has seven-day battery life at $119 Prime shipped (20% off)
Tile Mate and Slim Tracker combos are on sale for $40, today only (Reg. $60)
Incase ICON Backpack has storage for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, more: $60 (Reg. $150)
Haul your MacBook in a SwissGear Bag at 25% off: Skywalk 16″ $30, RHEA 17″ Leather $30, more
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cell sees deals from $279: Nike, Sport Loop, more (tax select states)
Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118
Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)
Apple’s 2018 Mac Mini sees up to $150 off (tax select shoppers only)
iTunes launches huge $5 movie sale plus 4K deals, $1 rental of the week, more
A look at Luminar 3’s advanced AI tools & Library (+$10 off)
Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
Enter the sci-fi wild west of Space Marshals 2 on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Action RPG Animus Stand Alone for iOS now matching App Store all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Enjoy fresh herbs year-round: AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 $100 (Reg. $150)
- Bring Google’s 4K HDR-equipped Chromecast Ultra to your home theater for $49 ($20 off)
- Ring’s Home Security System includes an Echo Dot for $159 (up to $249 value)
- Let iRobot’s Alexa-controlled Roomba handle the dirty work at $248 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Save $15 on PNY’s 240GB Internal SSD, now on sale for $35 shipped at Amazon
- Smartphone Accessories: 4.8A Dual Port USB Aluminum Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Soulver, more
- Grab up to 25% off your next purchase w/ these gift cards: Jiffy Lube, American Eagle, more
- Insignia’s 3.2L Digital Air Fryer will get dinner cooked with almost no oil for $40 (Reg. $65+)
- Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- Aukey’s LED lamps are perfect for any decor from $7 shipped at Amazon
- The ASUS ROG Strix RX 570 is perfect for budget-focused gaming setups at $120 (Reg. $200+)
- Cook from anywhere w/ ChefSteps’ Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-equipped Sous Vide: $144 (Reg. $179)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44.50, Sonic Forces $20, more
- Perfumania’s Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off top brands including Burberry, YSL, more
- Sierra Trading Post offers Marmot, UGG, Merrell, Columbia & more with deals from $15
- Get a solid night’s rest w/ the LectroFan White Noise Machine for $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Enjoy luxury at a discount w/ 20% off Gucci, Prada, and other pre-owned goods at eBay
- Download season one of Dragon Ball Z for FREE (Reg. up to $50)
- Nine West offers an extra 30% off sale items to refresh your footwear for spring
- Patagonia jackets, Mountain Hardwear pullovers & more at up to 60% off, this weekend only
- Winix True HEPA Air Cleaner w/ 3-stage filtration now $70 for today only (Refurb)
- Suspension training is a perfect at-home workout, get this starter kit for $120 (Reg. $200)
- Enjoy healthier fried foods this Super Bowl w/ a 4.2L air fryer for $59.50 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Finally enjoy standing at your desk w/ CubeFit’s premium TerraMat for $70 shipped (Reg. $90+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 01, 2019
