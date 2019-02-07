9to5Toys Lunch Break: 11-inch iPad Pro $150 off, iPhone 8/Plus Refurb $380, Anker Amazon Sale from $37, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi gets a $150 discount to $799 shipped
Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad, deals from $255
Today only, various Apple iPhone 8/Plus models are on sale from $380 (Cert. Refurb)
Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is perfect for kids & grandparents at $69 (Refurb, Orig. $399)
Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more
Apple 12-inch MacBook from $999 shipped: 512GB cert. refurb $599 off, more
Save nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon
Apple’s latest iMacs are up to $200 off with deals from $1,000 (tax select states only)
Apple HomePod is currently on sale for less than $280 shipped (Reg. $349)
Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)
Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $218.50 at various retailers (Reg. $279+)
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles starting at $10, ‘bromances’ from $8, $1 rental, more
The highly-rated Kingdom Rush Vengeance now matching all-time low on iOS at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Neon Chrome’s destructible environments & twin-stick action now down to $2 on iOS (Reg. $7)
- Add Dr. Panda Airport to your iOS or Android game library for FREE today (Reg. $4)
- Enter the twisted cartoon nightmare of Bendy and the Ink Machine for iOS at just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Assemble a team of comic book heroes in Sentinels of the Multiverse for iOS: $1 (Reg. $7)
Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon Echo Input delivers Alexa to your existing speaker setup for $20 (Reg. $35)
- Smartphone Accessories: iOttie 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pads from $30 shipped, more
- Just $220 scores you a 49-inch 4K HDR Hisense UHDTV w/ Netflix, Hulu, more (Reg. $300)
- Add Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver + a $75 GC to your home theater for $249 ($375 value)
- Add a Blue Yeti Mic to your setup and get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $80 (Reg. $125+)
- Save $65 on Logitech’s G613 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard at $85, more from $100
- Hit the gym with Insignia’s Wireless Noise-cancelling Earbuds for $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is a great workout companion at $200 ($40 off)
- Carry your MacBook, DSLR and more in this AmazonBasics Hiking Backpack for $27 (Reg. $75)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization Revolution 2, Cosmic-Watch, more
- The highly-rated XCOM Enemy Within for iOS is now 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
- This Nintendo NES/SNES Classic Edition Travel Case is yours for $15 today (Reg. $20+)
- Download season 1 of the sci-fi/action anime Psycho-Pass in HD for only $5 (Reg. up to $45)
- This Swiffer Air Cleaning System will purify your home at $60 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Grab a Kids Edition Echo Dot + Fire 7 for $130 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA Live 19 $15, Splatoon 2 $45, more
- LEGO fan extends official Hogwarts Castle set with an impressive 25,000-piece expansion
- Bring home some Bear Grylls Vacuum Insulated Water Bottles for $10 Prime shipped (50% off)
- Amazon Valentine’s Day Watch sale from $25: Citizen, Michael Kors, Bulova, Diesel, Timex, more
- GAP’s refreshing your closet with up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 20% off, deals from $18
- This Sunbeam Heated Reversible Blanket has dropped to a new Amazon low of $37 (Reg. $60)
- Pier One’s Clearance Event offers deals on furniture, decor, lighting & more from $15
- Clarks Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off select boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more
- Fossil’s Valentine’s Day Event takes 25% off its most-loved styles under $125
- Steve Madden’s Flash Sale offers deals from $35 & up to 60% off original prices
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 07, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Wandrd’s new VEER Backpack is packable, inflatable, has room for DSLR, and much more
Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line is perfect for apartment living
New Titanfall game scheduled for 2019, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releases in the fall, more
- Nintendo brings Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online
- Glyph launches a Thunderbolt 3 Dock w/ Atom Pro NVMe portable SSD
- Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ 7.1 Surround, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
- February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
- Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
- Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the day
- Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers add a special air of elegance to any decor
- inovelli’s new Z-Wave Dimmer Switch now available for pre-order
- Panasonic’s new Lumix S Series Cameras can shoot 4K60 video
- LEGO expands BrickLink partnership with eight new fan-made sets, now available for pre-order
- Heading on spring break? Here are the best packing cubes for an organized suitcase
- Improve your Alexa-enabled smart home with these five unique devices
- PSA: Amazon’s free shipping holiday promotion is over, here’s what you need to know
- Lowe’s is shuttering Iris smart home on March 31st, here are our favorite alternatives
- Panasonic debuts HomeHawk FLOOR, a smart home camera that disguises itself as a lamp
- Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is loaded with handbags, smartwatches, more
- Sony to expand PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB alongside February’s freebies
- iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower
- Seagate unveils officially-licensed 2TB Game Drive for PS4
- The Orro smart light switch uses multiple sensors to learn your lighting patterns
- Edit and convert 4K videos at blazing speed with VideoProc, now $20 (Orig. $79)
- Jaybird takes the wraps off new RUN XT truly wireless earbuds, its latest AirPods competitor
- The new McIntosh Integrated Turntable elegantly takes on home audio systems
- LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining old vehicles in five new kits
- Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes