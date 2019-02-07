Deirdre O’Brien receives stock grants worth over $8M following expanded retail role

Following the expansion of her role to include retail, Deirdre O’Brien has been awarded two new sets of restricted stock grants from Apple. As detailed by Bloomberg, O’Brien’s new stock grants total around $8 million.

Apple has given O’Brien two sets of 23,922 restricted stock units, making for a total of 47,844 shares of AAPL. At the company’s closing price of $170.94 on Thursday, these shares are valued at around $8.2 million. Apple revealed the award in filings with the SEC on Thursday.

One set of 23,922 shares all vest over three years, starting on August 5th, 2021. The other set will vest starting October 1st, 2021 and is performance-based with AAPL’s performance being compared to the S&P 500. Since 2015, Deirdre O’Brien has received 108,963 shares of AAPL, vesting through October of 2022. Based on today’s closing price, the shares are worth $18.6 million.

During her time at Apple, Angela Ahrendts was regularly one of the highest paid Apple executives. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Ahrendts received at least $170 million during her five years at Apple, including bonuses, salary, and vested stock grants.

Ahrendts’ tenure at Apple will officially end on April 15th. Apple said she is leaving to follow “personal and professional pursuits.” In Ahrendts’ place, O’Brien now holds the title of Senior Vice President of Retail + People. Apple updated its Leadership page to reflect this change on Tuesday.

