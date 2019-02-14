Apple acquires DataTiger, a digital marketing startup focused on ‘putting your data to work’

Apple has acquired digital marketing startup DataTiger, according to a new report from Bloomberg. DataTiger is aiming to “re-think the whole marketing experience,” according to its CEO’s LinkedIn page.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

While Apple has not confirmed the acquisition, Bloomberg says a regulatory filing from December indicates Apple now owns DataTiger’s legal name of Operatedata Ltd.

DataTiger touts that it creates tools to help “put your data to work,” increasing marketing retention and monetization:

DataTiger is a set of tools that enables you to build marketing software that puts your data to work. Using DataTiger is the fastest and easiest way to increase retention & monetisation. With our platform you can individually optimize the marketing flows for your customers in real-time across all channels. DataTiger can be used as an online tool, importing your data and set up user flows in minutes, with all of your data living in the cloud – or it can be fully customized in-house, building your own marketing solution via our APIs + open-source front-end components.

Further, the startup says it can use data to “more accurately send materials to consumers as well as push notifications.”

DataTiger is relatively small, employing between 2 and 10 people, according to LinkedIn. It was founded in 2017 and headquartered in London. It’s unclear how much Apple paid for the company, but it was likely a smaller-scale acquisition.

There are several ways in which Apple could implement the advertisement targeting technology of DataTiger. Apple uses emailing marketing heavily, while it has also started using push notifications to promote its growing Services business. Further, Apple has a blossoming Search Ads business.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: