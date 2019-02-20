Apple removes almost all third-party SDKs from Shazam after making it ad-free

Shortly after its acquisition of Shazam last year, Apple took the music tagging application ad-free. To follow-up on that change, Apple has now removed nearly all third-party SDKs from the app as well.

Apple last week released a small update to the Shazam app on iOS, with the change log indicating that the update included “bug fixes and performance improvements.” AppFigures has now discovered, however, that the update also removed nearly all of the third-party SDKs that the Shazam app was using.

Apple has removed the following SDKs from Shazam: AdMob, Bolts, DoubleClick, Facebook Ads, Facebook Analytics, Facebook Login, Inmobi, IAS, Moat, and Mopub.

Following this update, only Microsoft’s HockeyApp SDK remains in Shazam for iOS. This is essentially Microsoft’s version of TestFlight and it’s unclear why it hasn’t yet been removed, but that could change soon.

Meanwhile, the Shazam app for Android still features many third-party SDKs including Bolts, Facebook Analytics, Butter Knife, Crashlytics, Fabric, Firebase, Google Maps, OKHTTP, and OTTO. Whether or not Apple ends up removing those third-party SDKs from Shazam for Android remains to be seen.

On iOS, it shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that Apple is removing SDKs from Shazam. Apple has firmly expressed its distaste for third-party SDKs that share user data, which many of these do.

