Mophie’s Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and USB-C now available

After announcing the new Mophie Juice Pack Access lineup last month, the feature rich battery cases are now available to purchase for the iPhone X/XS, XS Max, and XR.

Here’s how the company describes the new battery case:

The juice pack access™ provides advanced impact protection for the Apple iPhone Xs Max, Xs/X, and XR and features extra battery, wireless charging and full access to the iPhone Lightning port.

The Juice Pack Access is available for $99 for the iPhone XS/X, XS Max, and XR , $30 cheaper that Apple’s first-party Smart Battery Case.

The Juice Pack Access cases can be wirelessly charged up with any Qi charger and also via the USB-C port. The cases also leave the Lightning port unobstructed so you can use wired headphones and other accessories.

Mophie Juice Pack Access Highlights: