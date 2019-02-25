Mophie’s Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and USB-C now available

- Feb. 25th 2019 12:43 pm PT

After announcing the new Mophie Juice Pack Access lineup last month, the feature rich battery cases are now available to purchase for the iPhone X/XS, XS Max, and XR.

Here’s how the company describes the new battery case:

The juice pack access™ provides advanced impact protection for the Apple iPhone Xs MaxXs/Xand XR and features extra battery, wireless charging and full access to the iPhone Lightning port.

The Juice Pack Access is available for $99 for the iPhone XS/XXS Max, and XR , $30 cheaper that Apple’s first-party Smart Battery Case.

The Juice Pack Access cases can be wirelessly charged up with any Qi charger and also via the USB-C port. The cases also leave the Lightning port unobstructed so you can use wired headphones and other accessories.

Mophie Juice Pack Access Highlights:

  • 25 hours of total talk time for iPhone X/XS
  • 31 hours of total talk time for iPhone XS Max and XR
  • Priority+® charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first
  • Equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter and can conveniently charge the phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger
  • Built-in USB-C input for wired charging
  • Can charge iPhone via Lightning as well

