Mophie’s Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and USB-C now available

After announcing the new Mophie Juice Pack Access lineup last month, the feature rich battery cases are now available to purchase for the iPhone X/XS, XS Max, and XR.
Here’s how the company describes the new battery case:
The juice pack access™ provides advanced impact protection for the Apple iPhone Xs Max, Xs/X, and XR and features extra battery, wireless charging and full access to the iPhone Lightning port.
The Juice Pack Access is available for $99 for the iPhone XS/X, XS Max, and XR , $30 cheaper that Apple’s first-party Smart Battery Case.
The Juice Pack Access cases can be wirelessly charged up with any Qi charger and also via the USB-C port. The cases also leave the Lightning port unobstructed so you can use wired headphones and other accessories.
Mophie Juice Pack Access Highlights:
- 25 hours of total talk time for iPhone X/XS
- 31 hours of total talk time for iPhone XS Max and XR
- Priority+® charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first
- Equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter and can conveniently charge the phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger
- Built-in USB-C input for wired charging
- Can charge iPhone via Lightning as well