Apple confirms Project Titan layoffs in new filing, engineering positions most affected

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple had dismissed over 200 staff members from its Project Titan self-driving vehicle department. Now, in a new filing with the California Employment Development Department, Apple has offered more detail on those layoffs.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Apple’s filings indicate that the majority of affected positions are engineering roles. The layoffs include 38 engineering program managers, 33 hardware engineers, 31 product design engineers, and 22 software engineers.

In total, Apple is laying off 190 self-driving car employees in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale in California. That’s not to say there aren’t other Project Titan-related layoffs in other places, which would push the total layoffs above 200 as previously reported. The layoffs will officially take effect on April 16th, according to the filing.

Following CNBC’s report in January, Apple said that it has “an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple.” At the time, Apple indicated that “some groups” were being moved to projects in other parts of Apple.

Earlier this month, data from the California Department of Motor Vehicles shed light on Apple’s self-driving car testing. According to that data, Apple logged 79,745 miles of testing in California from November 31st, 2017 to December 1st, 2018. According to disengagement data, Apple logged 871.65 disengagements per 1,000 miles, making for an average of 1.1 miles per disengagement.

