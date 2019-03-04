You can now customize your Boom 3, one of our favorite portable speakers

Ultimate Ears’ range of Bluetooth speakers have consistently made it into our ‘best portable speakers‘ lists over the years. But if the existing color choices aren’t enough for you, the company now allows you to customize your Boom 3 …

You can’t yet upload your own designs, but you can choose between eight colors, twelve fabrics – and have your own choice of engraved text.

The option is available at the new myBoom Studio site.

Trick out your Boom. You design it. We build it. And BOOM. In 3-4 weeks you’ll be rocking the most awesome wireless speaker ever created–the BOOM 3–totally customized for you. It takes no time and is super easy. Get yours now for only $179.99.

That’s a $30 premium over the standard colors, which offer a choice of black, blue, red or purple.

There’s a six-step process to designing your speaker:

Fabric pattern (choice of 12)

End caps (8 colors)

Volume buttons (8 colors)

Spine (8 colors)

Loop (8 colors)

Text (20 characters)

The engraving is available in almost any language – the only requirement is that the characters be available in unicode.

Once you’ve created your design, you can either order it immediately or save it to review and revise later.

The company says that it takes 3-4 weeks to build and deliver your speaker. There are a few limits to note:

Available in US only

Currently limited to Boom 3 (may come later to the Megaboom 3)

Actual colors may vary from those shown (given different screen calibrations)

Nothing sketchy in the engraved text

No returns just because you don’t like the look

In all other respects, it’s the same as the standard speaker, which is waterproof, drop-proof up to to five feet, offers up to 15 hours’ battery-life, interconnectivity with other Boom/Megaboom speakers, and has a function button that can be configured for one-touch play of your choice of Apple Music playlist.

