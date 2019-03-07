Twitter now lets you be more detailed when reporting tweets that contain private information

Twitter is further expanding its support for reporting tweets that contain personal information. The company announced today that when you report a tweet, you’ll now have the ability to be more specific about the information being shared.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As you can see in the GIF below, when you tap “Report Tweet” and choose “It is abusive or harmful,” and pick “Includes private information,” you’ll now see a new checkbox interface that allows you to specify that information. Here are the options you can choose from:

Contact information (e.g, phone number, email address)

Home address or physical location (e.g, GPS coordinates)

Financial account information

A government-issued ID or ID number

Other

Twitter has made several improvements to its reporting features over the last several months. In October, it added the ability to provide additional details when reporting spam tweets. Twitter also made it easier to see when and why a tweet was removed for policy violations.

The new tweet reporting tool for personal information is rolling out today. Get a closer look at it in the GIF below and keep an eye on your account to try it out.

We want to move faster in reviewing reported Tweets that share personal information. Starting today, you'll be able to tell us more about the Tweet you are reporting. pic.twitter.com/quJ2jqlYIt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 7, 2019

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: