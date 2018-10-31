Twitter for iOS adds new floating compose button, additional spam report options

Update: Twitter also now says that starting today, some users will see a new option to view the latest tweets first. We previously reported on this change here.

Twitter is rolling out a new compose button design to its iOS app, the company announced this afternoon. The new compose interface is based around a floating action button, similar to many Android applications.

Twitter touts that the floating compose button is “perfect for one-handed scrolling and tweet composing.” A single tap on the button reveals the standard compose window, but if you press and hold on the button, you’ll see an array of options for accessing drafts, uploading photos, and viewing the GIF gallery.

In addition to the new compose interface, Twitter today announced new tools for reporting spam. When you go to report a tweet, you currently see four options:

I’m not interested in this tweet It’s suspicious or spam It displays a sensitive image It’s abusive or harmful

When you choose the spam option, however, Twitter has added new sub choices:

The account tweeting this is fake Includes a link to a potentially harmful, malicious, or phishing site, The hashtags included seem unrelated Uses the reply function to spam It’s something else

Twitter for iOS is available as a free download on the App Store.

We've got a shiny, new compose button to unveil on Twitter for iOS! Easier than ever to use, the floating icon is prominently displayed and perfect for one-handed scrolling and Tweet composing. Pro tip: Press and hold the icon to access your drafts, photos, and the GIF gallery. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 31, 2018

Activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter’s service is not allowed. We remove this when we see it. You can now specify what type of spam you're seeing when you report, including fake accounts. pic.twitter.com/GN9NKw2Qyn — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 31, 2018

There’s something to be said about Google’s @materialdesign FAB invading iOS. I love it so much. pic.twitter.com/I9IQEWyrMS — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) October 31, 2018

