Latest iPad rumor claims new 10.2-inch and updated 10.5-inch models coming

Apple’s 7th generation iPad is expected to be released at any point. Until now, signs have pointed to the refreshed $329 iPad either retaining its 9.7-inch screen or seeing a slight bump into the 10-inch range. Today, a previously reliable source says that Apple will release a 10.2-inch iPad as well as a 10.5-inch model.

Over the weekend we saw a report that claims Apple’s 7th generation iPad will retain Touch ID as well as the headphone jack. It also had conflicting information about the screen size of the new device. One supplier said it would remain the same at 9.7-inches, while another said it would be 10-inches.

Now, a previously accurate leaker says that Apple will actually offer two different sizes of the entry-level iPad, a 10.2-inch version and a 10.5-inch version. It isn’t clear how these two models would be differentiated or justified as they would be so close in size.

Notably, the claim from Twitter user CoinX also says that Apple won’t release both of the new iPads at the same time.

Both iPad 7 (10.2”) and the “new” iPad (10.5”, non-Pro) are coming. But not at the same time. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 13, 2019

Previous reports have said that the 2019 7th generation iPad will receive a new design to accommodate a slightly larger display, likely with smaller bezels.

Pricing is also expected to be the same as the current $329 iPad. However, if today’s new rumor rings true, we could see different pricing between the 10.2- and 10.5-inch models to represent some unique features or selling points that a larger device might offer.

Yesterday’s Macotakara report noted it expects Apple to launch the iPad mini 5 alongside the new 7th generation iPad. It didn’t give a prediction on a release date, but said that suppliers are “preparing” for the launch.

Back in January, we saw Apple register seven new iPad model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: