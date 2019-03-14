Several iCloud services experiencing lengthy downtime day after Facebook’s major outage

After Facebook saw what has been called its most severe global outage yesterday, Apple is having trouble with many of its services including iCloud, Photos, News, and more.

The iCloud and other service outages began several hours ago and are still ongoing. Users may see certain services totally unavailable like iCloud Drive, Calendars, Notes, Keychain, Backups, and signing into iCloud accounts.

Apple’s Photos, iWork, Find My Friends, and News apps are also impacted by the issues. Apple hasn’t shared an estimated timeframe when the services will come back online.

Yesterday, Facebook saw a serious outage that lasted most of the day for many users. Multiple rumors have been floating around about the cause of the downtime such as a DDoS attack. However, Axios reported earlier today that it was the result of BGP routing error:

An outage that kept many people from accessing Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday was caused by a particular type of routing issue known as a Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) leak, according to network management firm Netscout.

Hopefully it won’t take Apple all day to fix today’s services issues.

