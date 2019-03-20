AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case shipping slips to April soon after launch

Apple released its new AirPods today with a Wireless Charging Case, more capable H1 chip, and more. Just hours after pre-orders going live, delivery times have started to slip.

When the new AirPods launched this morning, shipping times were about a week with pre-orders expected for the end of March. Now, delivery times for the new AirPods with Wireless Charging Case have slipped another week to April 2-5.

The new AirPods with the standard charging case are still quoted as arriving in a week, as well as stand-alone purchases of the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods.

