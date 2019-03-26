AirPods 2 now available for in-store pickup

If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair of second-generation AirPods, you may be able to score a pair directly from a brick and mortar Apple Store today via in-store pickup. Not all locations have stock available, and supplies will likely be limited, so you may want to act fast if you want them today.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

Not only are the second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case available for in-store pickup, but you can also snag a pair of second-gen AirPods with a regular wired Charging Case, or a standalone Wireless Charging Case for your existing pair of first-generation buds.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods costs $199 when paired with the Wireless Charging Case, or $159 when coupled with a standard wired charging case. The standalone Wireless Charging Case will set you back $79 for the added convenience of Qi wireless charging.

Besides the wireless charging capability, the new AirPods come equipped with several notable enhancements as we discussed in our previous overview. The improvements are headlined by a new custom H1 wireless chip, that results in faster pairing, and longer talk time among other improvements.

Are you planning on getting the new AirPods? If so, are you planning on doing in-store pickup, or are you having them delivered?