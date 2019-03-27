Uber’s monthly subscription Ride Pass coming to more US cities, from $15/month

Uber has announced that it is bringing its monthly subscription service Ride Pass to more US cities, including Dallas, Las Vegas, New York and San Diego, with prices starting from $15/month …

NordVPN

Despite the name, Ride Pass doesn’t get you any free car rides. Instead, you are exempted from surge pricing, ensuring that you pay the standard rate no matter what time of day you travel or what the weather might be like. It also includes free ebike and scooter use in some cities.

We’re always looking for ways to make Uber a reliable alternative to driving yourself─an affordable option people can use for their everyday transportation needs. That’s why we launched Ride Pass last October as a way for riders to lock in consistent, low prices on any ride they take for a small monthly fee. Starting today, we’re making Ride Pass available to riders in nearly 20 more cities. What’s more: riders in select cities will receive additional benefits on e-bikes and scooters with their Ride Pass, including up to 30 free minutes a day with JUMP.

Price protection applies to UberX and UberPool trips.

Uber seems to have a somewhat generous view of ‘nearly 20’ as there are 16 cities in the list:

New York City

Dallas

San Diego

Seattle

San Antonio

Las Vegas

Phoenix

Orange County

Baltimore-Maryland

New Orleans

Nashville

Portland

Raleigh-Durham

St. Louis

Jacksonville

Memphis

CNET notes that the Ride Pass subscription increases to $25/month in cities with ebikes and scooters.

The standard $15 per month cost jumps to $25 in LA, New York City (Bronx and Staten Island), Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio and Nashville because you also get 30 minutes a day to ride Uber’s ebikes and scooters for free.

Earlier this month, Uber expanded its rewards program to all US cities.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: