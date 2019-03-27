watchOS 5.2 coming to all customers today, includes ECG support in Europe, more [U: Now Available]

Update: Now available.

The latest version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 5.2, will be made available to all customers later today. The update should be available over-the-air through the Watch app on iOS soon. This update comes two days after Apple released iOS 12.2, tvOS 12.2, and macOS 10.14.4 to all customers, after its special event on Monday.

The new release includes support for Apple News+, announced during the “It’s show time” event, but it also makes the ECG app available in some of Europe and Hong Kong, as 9to5mac first revealed based on documents found in iOS 12.2 earlier this week.

Another feature of this update is the inclusion of new exclusive Apple Watch Hermès faces. Owners of the designer Apple Watch will see a new gradient style Hermès watch face in two colors: Cherry/Sakura and Bleu (pink and blue). And just like the other Hermès Apple Watch faces for the Series 4, these will adapt based on where the hour and minute hands are.

Update: Apple issued a press release saying that ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications are now available in 19 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The full list of countries where ECG is available:

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, US and US Virgin Islands

watchOS 5.2 release notes:

This update includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes: ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 now available in Hong Kong and some regions in Europe. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Hong Kong and some regions in Europe. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ Adds support for AirPods (2nd generation)

Supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

