The Elder Scrolls: Blades launches on iOS and Android with an early access program

Popular game studio, Bethesda, announced its new Elder Scrolls title for iOS and Android last year at E3 and also demoed the game at Apple’s 2018 iPhone event. After some delays, the game is now available as an early access program.

Originally, The Elder Scrolls: Blades was scheduled to launch last fall. After some setbacks, Bethesda announced the news yesterday about the game arriving as a limited early access program on Twitter.

As part of our # TES25 celebration, we’re excited to announce that The Elder Scrolls: # Blades is officially in Early Access! Ready to play? We’re inviting players in waves, so make sure to keep an eye on your email for the invite.

Like the other titles in the series, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a first-person dungeon crawler RPG. The game has shown up on the App Store and Google’s Play Store, but you’ll need to wait for an invite to play after signing up for the early access program here.

However, we’ve heard of at least one user who previously had a Bethesda account and has been able to play the game without waiting for an invite. If you pre-ordered the game and you already have Bethesda credentials, it may be worth giving it a shot.

Bethesda has a FAQ page setup for the new title. Here’s a look at the gameplay from Apple’s 2018 iPhone event.

Here are the highlights of the new Elder Scrolls mobile game:

The Blades, the Empire’s top agents, are forced into exile. On the run, you return to your hometown to find it destroyed. KEY FEATURES: QUEST and Experience stunning dungeon adventures.

CREATE and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

CONQUER your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.*

CREATE any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor, and abilities.

MASTER the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

Register for Early Access at PlayBlades.com. *NOTE: Arena modes will be added after the initial launch of The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Please visit elderscrolls.com for updates on this mode, as well as other exciting new information for the game

