iWork updates for Mac and iOS offer image placeholders, improved collaboration tools, table of contents view, more

Apple released an update to its iWork suite for Mac and iOS today that brings improved collaboration tools, syncing of custom shapes via iCloud, a table of contents view, image placeholders, improved Apple Pencil support, and more.

The latest updates for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are available now from the Mac App Store and iOS App Store. Along with a mix of new features and updates, the iWork suite now offers improved performance when collaborating on documents with others, new language support, and more.

Release notes for iOS iWork updates:

Pages:

Use the new table of contents view to easily navigate your document or book.

Insert a table of contents onto a page in a word-processing document.

Save custom shapes for use in other documents and access them on any device using iCloud.

Create templates to use as a model for new documents, and access them on any device using iCloud.

Create image placeholders to easily replace images without affecting the formatting of your page.

Switch your document between word processing and page layout.

Improved performance while collaborating on documents.

Edit grouped objects while collaborating.

In Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages, you can now type vertically in your entire document or in an individual text box.

Numbers:

Make precise changes to table row and column counts and sizes with the format pane.

Performance and usability improvements to Smart Categories.

Save custom shapes for use in other spreadsheets, then access them on any device using iCloud.

Create templates to use as a model for new spreadsheets, and access them on any device using iCloud.

Increased maximum zoom level to 400%.

Enhancements to Excel and comma separated value file import.

Create image placeholders to easily replace images without affecting the formatting of your spreadsheet.

Improved performance while collaborating on spreadsheets.

Edit grouped objects while collaborating.

Support for vertical text in shapes and text boxes in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Keynote:

Draw a path with your finger or Apple Pencil to animate an object across the slide.

Add emphasis to presentations with action build effects, including move, rotate, and scale animations.

Create and share an animated GIF by exporting one or more slides.

Edit presenter notes while presenting or rehearsing a slideshow.

Save custom shapes for use in other presentations and access them on any device using iCloud.

Create themes to use as a model for new presentations, and access them on any device using iCloud.

Slides with custom wider aspect ratios now display better in the slide navigator, light table, and presenter display.

Create image placeholders to easily replace images without affecting the formatting of your slide.

Improved performance while collaborating on presentations.

Edit grouped objects while collaborating.

Support for vertical text in shapes and text boxes in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Here are the release notes for today’s Mac iWork updates:

Pages:

Use the new table of contents view to easily navigate your document or book.

Automatically sync custom shapes and templates to all your devices using iCloud.

Add alignment guides to master pages to help with layout.

Improved performance while collaborating on documents.

Insert tables of contents and edit grouped objects while collaborating.

In Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages, you can now type vertically in your entire document or in an individual text box.

Numbers:

Performance and usability improvements to Smart Categories.

Save custom shapes and templates that automatically sync to all your devices using iCloud.

Improved performance while collaborating on spreadsheets.

Edit grouped objects while collaborating.

Enhancements to Excel and comma separated value file import.

Support for vertical text in shapes and text boxes in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Keynote:

Create and share an animated GIF by exporting one or more slides.

Automatically sync custom shapes and themes to all your devices using iCloud.

Slides with custom wider aspect ratios now display better in the slide navigator, light table, and presenter display.

Improved performance while collaborating on presentations.

Edit grouped objects while collaborating.

Support for vertical text in shapes and text boxes in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

