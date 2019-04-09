Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad is on sale today, along with deals on Ring Video Doorbell, 4K monitors, and more

In today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, you’ll find the 2018 Apple 9.7-inch iPad on sale for $251, plus deals on Ring Doorbell, ViewSonic monitors, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best offers.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad sees nearly $100 price drop

While Apple has been busy refreshing its iPad offerings lately with new Air and mini models, there is still value in the previous generation 9.7-inch lineup. Today we’re seeing the entry-level 32GB model discounted to $251.50 from its usual $349 price tag. This is within $2 of the best we’ve seen in 2019. With Apple Pencil support, a Retina display, and Touch ID, Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad is a capable machine for creating or consuming content.

Ring Video Doorbell keeps an eye out for packages

Also over at Monoprice’s Rakuten storefront you can grab the popular Ring Video Doorbell for $85. Today’s 15% discount beats the previous Amazon all-time low. Ring Video Doorbell delivers full HD feeds of your front door, making it easy to track videos, packages, and more. Add in Alexa support and you can easily call up various commands and be alerted of activity.

Amazon’s ViewSonic sale offers 20% off 4K monitors, projectors, more

Today’s Amazon Gold Box takes 20% off a number of ViewSonic monitors and projectors with deals starting at $104 shipped. Our top pick is ViewSonic’s 32-inch 4K display, but you’ll also find deals that are focused on home theater setups and more. You can check out all of our top picks from today’s event right here, but act quick as these prices will only be good through tonight.

Don’t miss our custom Colorware Nintendo Switch giveaway!

Did you hear? We’re giving away a custom retro-themed Nintendo Switch with Colorware. Not only are you getting Nintendo’s flagship console, but it also comes with a gorgeous NES-inspired paint job. A total value of $599. Find out how you can win right here.

