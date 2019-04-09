UAG launches new MacBook Air translucent Plyo case with military-grade protection, tactile grip, more

UAG is out today with a new military-grade rated case for the 2018 MacBook Air. Along with a translucent finish, the new Plyo case features impact resistant bumpers, venting, and a tactile grip.

UAG announced the new case in the Plyo series today in a press release:

Designed with creators and entrepreneurs in mind, UAG’s translucent case allows you to personalize and protect your MacBook Air. A translucent design accentuates the MacBook Air’s sleek design. While the slim composite construction combines an impact resistant core with air soft corners, providing users with unmatched protection needed for on-the-go work.

Plyo for MacBook Air Highlights:

Available colors: Ice

Price: $79.95

Sleek, translucent design

Armor shell and impact resistant bumpers

Dual-Lock secure screen closure

Tactile Grip

Cooling vents for uncompromised air flow

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

UAG’s marketing manager, Kaila Vandermey, commented on the case:

“We sought to create a protective case to complement the MacBook Air’s sleek design. Our Plyo Series stands up to the task with its translucent, lightweight design and Mil-Spec protection” said Kaila Vandermey, Marketing Manager. “We are confident the Plyo Series will allow users to create the perfect portable office and provide our customers with the assurance they need to take their MacBook Air further.”

Plyo for the 2018 MacBook Air is available direct from UAG for $80. UAG also makes the Plyo series for iPhone and iPad.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: