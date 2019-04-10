Apple Watch Series 3 hits Amazon all-time low, plus deals on ecobee and Nest thermostats, more

Today’s rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes an Amazon all-time low on Apple Watch Series 3, plus deals on ecobee, Nest, and TP-Link smart home gear. Head below for all of the best deals and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to all-time low

Amazon has now marked down the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 to $229 shipped. That’s down $80 from the usual going rate and a return to the previous Amazon all-time low. For those not ready to shell out Apple Watch Series 4 cash, going with the previous generation model is certainly worth considering. Of course, you’ll want to use your savings towards a new Apple Watch band. Head over to our roundup of the best third-party options out there starting at $5.

Home Depot delivers notable deals on smart home gear

Today’s Special Buy over at Home Depot delivers a number of notable deals on smart home accessories, including ecobee and thermostats, TP-Link light switches, and more. The deals start at $40, making it a great time to expand or start building out your smart home. One notable standout is the ecobee4 smart thermostat, which is discounted in a two-pack or with extra room sensors today. With warm weather on the way, now is a great time to consider switching to a smart thermostat. Learn more in our hands-on review and check out all the best deals from today’s sale at Home Depot right here.

Upgrade to LG’s USB-C 43-inch 4K monitor

BuyDig is running a notable promotion on the LG USB-C 43-inch 4K monitor, bringing the list price down to $499 from the usual $600+ going rate. There are a number of reasons to make the switch to USB-C, most notably that you’ll be able to connect your entire setup with just one cable. This model sports four HDMI inputs as well for easy picture-in-picture.

