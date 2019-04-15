Apple warns iPad Pro users of bizarre interference issue between Apple Pencil and car key fobs

Apple has recently updated its Apple Pencil support document to note of a bizarre issue some users have experienced. According to the updated document, if you’re charging your second-generation Apple Pencil with your iPad Pro, you might experience problems unlocking your car via a key fob.

This is a bizarre case of interference to say the least. Apple explains that signal interference between your Apple Pencil + iPad Pro and your car’s keyless entry device might prevent you from unlocking your car with the fob (via iGeneration).

The most likely scenario where this would be an issue is if you were carrying your Apple Pencil and iPad Pro with you while headed to your car, or if you had the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro in a backpack while trying to unlock your car. Apple notes that this is only an issue if the Apple Pencil is actively charging. If the Apple Pencil is magnetically attached but fully charged, the interference shouldn’t be a problem.

Apple’s solution to the problem is to simply remove the Apple Pencil from your iPad, or to move your iPad Pro away from the key fob. Here’s how Apple explains the issue on its support page:

If you’re charging your Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with your iPad Pro and your car’s keyless entry device (key fob) is nearby, signal interference might prevent you from unlocking your car with your key fob. If this happens, you can simply move your iPad Pro away from the key fob or remove your Apple Pencil from your iPad Pro and store it separately. When Apple Pencil is finished charging, any resulting signal interference will cease.

This is certainly a rather bizarre (and somewhat humorous) issue, and one that is likely not affecting many people. Have you ever experienced interference between your Apple Pencil and key fob? Let us know down in the comments.

