Apple notifying WWDC 2019 scholarship applicants of award status

We’re less than two months away from WWDC 2019, and Apple today has started notifying scholarship applicants of their award status. WWDC scholarship winners receive free access to WWDC, as well as lodging.

The WWDC scholarship application was open to developers 13 years of age or older and meeting one of the following requirements:

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;

Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance to an accredited academic institution; or

Be an active member of a STEM organization, which can be any organization with a membership program that teaches science, technology, engineering, or math outside of a regular school curriculum and is legally recognized as a nonprofit organization.

In order to apply for a WWDC scholarship, students were required to create an “interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes.”

Create an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes using Swift Playgrounds 2.2 or Xcode 10.1. Be creative. If you need inspiration, use templates in Swift Playgrounds for a head start on more advanced creations. Make them your own by adding graphics, audio, and more.

Winners of a WWDC scholarship receive a free ticket to the conference – regular attendees have to pay $1599. Scholarship winners also receive free lodging for the conference and one-year of membership in the Apple Developer Program for free.

At WWDC 2019, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Earlier today, 9to5Mac exclusively reported many details of iOS 13, including Dark Mode, a new volume indicator, Safari and Mail upgrades, and more.

