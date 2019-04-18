Deal of the Month: 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale for iPhone/Apple Watch

This month we’ve teamed up with Withings for 9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month to offer a special discount on its sleek Wi-Fi smart scale for a limited time. The Body+ scale works with the Withings Health Mate app on your iPhone and Apple Watch to automatically sync readings for not just weight, but also body fat, water percentage, muscle and bone mass and more directly to Apple’s Health app.

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon (Reg. $99)

The Withings Body+ smart scale features built-in Wi-Fi to allow automatic synchronization of weigh-in data to the Health Mate app for iPhone and Apple Watch, and also into Apple’s Health platform. The scale’s full body composition analysis feature means you not only get weight data sent to your apps, but also body fat and water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass data. You’ll, of course, see the data displayed in real-time on the scale itself via the 2.4″x1.6″ high-contrast display, which also gives you an 8-day trend of recent weigh-ins and a daily weather forecast.

Of note, the Body+ features an incredibly sleek and high-end design with a large 12.8″x12.8″ surface made from high-strength tempered glass and a paint free casing. It does all of that while still maintaining a slim profile at just 0.9-inches thin. Meaning it’s not only nice to look at but also super durable.

Withings offers multi-user support with automatic recognition of up to 8 users if more than one person is using the scale, which includes independent sync settings for weigh-in data.

Additional features on the Body+ scale include a Baby Mode that allows parents to easily track their child’s weight, as well as a Pregnancy Tracker with features specifically designed for expecting mothers. Lastly, the scale offers the ability to set a weight goal and manage daily calories with Nutrition Tracking features via the Health Mate app.

Withings Body+ features: