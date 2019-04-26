Philips Hue Outdoor Lights see first price drop, $339 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro, more in today’s best deals

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes the first discount on the new Philips Hue Outdoor Lights, plus deals on Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Nomad iPhone accessories. Head below for more.

Latest Philips Hue Outdoor Lights see first discount

After first being announced earlier this year, the new Philips Hue line of outdoor lights is getting its first discount. Amazon has the Pathway outdoor light on sale for $117. That’s a $10 savings off the regular going rate and an Amazon all-time low. Aside from HomeKit control, you’ll be able to recreate 16 million colors and add a whole new level of customization to your outdoor lighting setup.

Save big on previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Woot’s steady stream of iPad Pro discounts continued this morning with a new sale on the first generation 12.9-inch model. You can grab it in certified refurbished condition from $460, which is at least $339 off the original price. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 8MP camera, and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Nomad’s stylish iPhone X/S Wallets are on sale

Nomad makes some of our favorite handmade accessories for iPhone and iPad. Its latest iPhone X/S leather folio case is currently on sale for $12 in various finishes. You’ll typically find each model selling for around $25. Nomad’s case blends form with function and wraps your iPhone in genuine leather. With room for up to six credit cards or IDs, as well as cash, this case is a stylish but affordable way to protect your device.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon for $79 (Reg. $99) as our 9to5Mac Deal of the Month.

