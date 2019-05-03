9to5Mac Happy Hour 223: Apple earnings, Screen Time App Store controversy, Jony’s design lab

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings report, the latest developments in Qualcomm/Intel/Apple/5G, turnover in Jony Ive’s design department, Apple’s statement on ScreenTime and removing similar apps, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Volta Charger: Get 10% off the Volta 2.0 magnetic charge cable now by visiting voltacharger.com/happyhour using promo code 9to5TAKE10 at checkout.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple releases Q2 2019 earnings, announces revenue of $58 billion
- Qualcomm says it expects revenue of $4.5B from legal settlement with Apple
- Apple continues crack down on third-party screen time apps, faces new antitrust complaint in Europe
- Apple releases official statement responding to parental control app rejection controversy
- HomeRun for Apple Watch lets you make HomeKit complications that change based on time of day
- Beats Powerbeats Pro pre-order May 3 and launch May 10, totally wireless with ‘Hey Siri’ and H1 chip
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!