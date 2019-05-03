9to5Mac Happy Hour 223: Apple earnings, Screen Time App Store controversy, Jony’s design lab

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings report, the latest developments in Qualcomm/Intel/Apple/5G, turnover in Jony Ive’s design department, Apple’s statement on ScreenTime and removing similar apps, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Volta Charger: Get 10% off the Volta 2.0 magnetic charge cable now by visiting voltacharger.com/happyhour using promo code 9to5TAKE10 at checkout.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/05/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-05-03-2019.mp3

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!