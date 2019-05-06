Special Pokémon Go in-game event kicking off for ‘Detective Pikachu’ movie, includes special raid battles, new items, more

Pokémon Go is celebrating the new live-action movie, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which is premiering this Friday with a new special in-game event. Starting tomorrow, players will find new avatar items, special raid battles and field research, Detective Hat Pikachu photobombings, and more.

The Pokémon Company along with Niantic announced the news in a press release:

From May 7 through May 17, 2019, the following content will be available in Pokémon GO for a limited time:

Detective Hat Pikachu Photobomb —While using GO Snapshot, fans may get photobombed by a Pikachu wearing a detective hat and then be able to catch the Pokémon.

—While using GO Snapshot, fans may get photobombed by a Pikachu wearing a detective hat and then be able to catch the Pokémon. More Encounters with Pokémon Seen in the Movie —Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Aipom, and Snubbull, among others, will appear more frequently in the game. Players may also have opportunities to catch Shiny Aipom.

—Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Aipom, and Snubbull, among others, will appear more frequently in the game. Players may also have opportunities to catch Shiny Aipom. Special Raid Battles and Field Research —Players will be able to participate in Raid Battles that challenge Pokémon with starring roles in the film, as well as movie-inspired Field Research.

—Players will be able to participate in Raid Battles that challenge Pokémon with starring roles in the film, as well as movie-inspired Field Research. New Avatar Items—Fans will be able to customize their in-game avatars with movie-themed items, including a detective hat with Pikachu ears and a T-shirt featuring the “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” logo.

Check out the promo video below as well as the trailer for Pokémon Detective Pikachu: