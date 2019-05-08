Mac Mini is up to $200 off, upgraded MacBook Pro drops $500, and iPhone SE is $87 in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include the latest Mac Mini up to $200 off, upgraded MacBook Pro gets a big discount, and iPhone SE is on sale for just $87. Head below for the rest of this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Mac Mini sees up to $200 price drop

B&H is currently taking up to $200 off various Mac Mini configurations. This includes both stock and upgraded models. Of course, there are additional tax savings available at the time of purchase in select states. Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Upgrading to the 1TB SSD at $2,099 is a good move, as it’s difficult to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini.

Grab a spec’d up 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $500 off

Content creators, or really anyone looking to get some work done on-the-go, will want to check out this deal on an upgraded 15-inch MacBook Pro. Expercom is taking $500 off this model which delivers a 2.6GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Put your savings to work, and grab a sleeve for your 15-inch MacBook Pro. This affordable option at Amazon comes in two finishes, making it a solid choice to keep your investment safe.

The budget-friendly iPhone SE gets an even friendlier price tag

Today you can pick up an iPhone SE with one month of pre-paid service for $87.50. That’s down from the usual $130 price tag and the best offer we can find. Apple’s iPhone SE delivers stellar value at this price point, with a Retina display, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and more. Ideal for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest technology.

