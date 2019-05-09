New iTunes and VLC alternative for macOS includes experimental AirPlay 2 support, multi-touch gestures, more

Optimus Player is a new media player designed just for macOS that includes some compelling features. The clean and simple app offers users AirPlay 2 (in beta), multi-touch gestures, support for over 250 file formats, and more.

Optimus Player launched just this week and is built on top of the FFmpeg software libraries. That means the media player works with over 250 file formats and more than 400 codecs. Optimus Player also features greater color accuracy than media players like VLC.

A key feature that will interest Mac users is certainly the AirPlay 2 support. While standard AirPlay support is built-in, AirPlay 2 functionality in Optimus Player is currently “experimental” and does require an extra helper tool to enable as well as users turning off System Integrity Protection, which some may not be comfortable with. Hopefully AirPlay 2 will leave the beta phase soon.

Optimus Player also features dual subtitles and VoiceOver support. The app was designed specifically for Mac and includes a range of other nice features like multi-touch gestures, video hardware acceleration, and more.

Optimus Player will feel right at home on your Mac. Small details matter and Optimus Player delivers: multi-touch gestures and standard keyboard shortcuts for controlling playback, video hardware acceleration for smooth playback and longer battery life, window restoration to pick up where you left off after restarting the app or your device, and more—presented in an elegant user interface.

Optimus Player offers a free 10-day trial, with a full license available for use on 5 machines for just $5. Developer Darren Mo even accepts Apple Pay.

