Kenwood announces 7 new CarPlay receivers starting at $600, including new wireless options

While CarPlay is more common than ever in new cars, aftermarket solutions are still an economical option for many. Kenwood has announced today that it is expanding its receiver lineup with seven new CarPlay head units, including five that support wireless CarPlay.

In a press release, Kenwood announced that it will ship a total of seven new head units with 6.95-inch displays. All seven of the models feature an adjustable screen angle design, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM.

Two of the new Kenwood receivers feature wired CarPlay support and are designed specifically to fit traditional and off-road vehicles. These receivers do not feature CD players, which gives them a smaller chassis design:

Two models—the KENWOOD DMX7706S (MSRP$ 599.95) and eXcelon DMX706S ($649.95) are non-CD designs that feature the new, shorter chassis to fit a larger number of traditional and off-road vehicle applications. Both models connect to other devices with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two camera inputs, 4.0-volt preamp outputs for connections to amplifiers, and a fast-charging USB port.

The next tier of Kenwood CarPlay receivers starts at $799.95 and includes wireless CarPlay support. Bump that price up to $899.95 and you get a CD/DVD player while the $1399.95 option ads HD Radio and onboard Garmin navigation.

If you’re looking for an option with a capacitive touch screen, two of Kenwood’s new CarPlay receivers fit that bill. The new eXcelon multimedia receivers feature capacitive displays as well as wireless CarPlay support. The eXcelon DMX906S comes in at $849.95, while the eXcelon DDX8906S is $949.95 and includes CD/DVD playback support.

Kenwood says that it will provide more information on availability later this year. Read the full press release below. Kenwood CarPlay receivers start at $399 on Amazon.

