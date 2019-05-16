Apple celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day with top featured apps, user and developer profiles, more

Today is Global Accessibility Awareness Day and Apple is celebrating and promoting accessibility in a few different ways. The App Store has multiple features highlighting developers, athletes, and creatives, and also has feature for the top accessibility apps for vision, hearing, speech, learning, physical and motor, and more.

In recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple has four featured stories on the App Store. One highlights Lee Ridley, a comedian with cerebral palsy, another profiles Simon Wheatcroft, an athlete who happens to be blind, another covers Emman Twe, a Djay whose left arm was amputated as a child, and another tells the story of Brandon Cole, an accessibility consultant for developers who is blind.

Apple also has a favorites feature for the best accessibility apps across a variety of categories.

We’re proud to have an App Store full of tools that improve lives. Using the Accessibility features on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, these apps help with everything from routine tasks to communication and language skills.

Some of the featured apps include Seeking AI, Voice Dream Reader, Read2Go, Ava, The ASL App, Deaf Wake, TouchChat HD, Proloquo4Text, Speechify, Pictello, Keeble, Hawkeye Access, Shortcuts, Philips Hue, and many more. Check out all of the apps featured here.

Apple also published a full-length feature today profiling fine-art photographer Rachael Short who suffered a spinal cord injury almost ten years ago. Now she shoots exclusively with her iPhone.

“I couldn’t imagine being in my situation even 15 years ago without my iPhone,” Short says. “Technology has changed so much in that time. It just opens up so many possibilities for people with disabilities and limited mobility. It’s my camera, it’s my email, it’s my photo editing, it’s ‘Hey Siri, do stuff for me.’ It’s everything.”

Read the full story here.

The company’s homepage is also promoting the cause today with the tagline “Technology is most powerful when it empowers everyone.” Apple’s accessibility webpage features many short video tutorials on how to turn on the integrated accessibility features in iOS and macOS, with links to more for each device at the bottom.

Apple’s accessibility page is also featuring its Sady video from 2016: