Apple Music hosting Tyler The Creator concert next week in LA, apply now for your free tickets

While Apple canceled its Apple Music festival back in 2017, it still hosts free shows from time to time. Today the service is promoting another free live concert in LA, this time featuring Tyler, The Creator. The application for free tickets is open now for those 16 years of age and older.

Apple Music is putting on the free show next Wednesday, May 22nd (which will also be livestreamed on the platform) in LA at Territory of Promotion to celebrate Tyler, The Creator’s new album, Igor.

Fill out the application here for your chance to get tickets.

Terms and conditions:

Attendees must be 16 years of age or older.

Photo ID will be required to gain entry.

All attendees are subject to searches and security screening on entry.

Successful applicants will receive a ticket for themselves and a guest and must arrive at the venue together.

Successful applicants will receive either a PRIORITY or STANDBY ticket. Timings, event and ticket information will be provided to successful applicants.

Only one registration is permitted per person.

The information you supply will be used to register your interest and, if successful, issue tickets, and will be held subject to Apple’s Privacy Policy.

SMALL SHOW NEXT WEEK IN LA, IT'LL BE STREAMED ON APPLE https://t.co/p3ohHbtMyk pic.twitter.com/CEV2RjNnjA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 17, 2019

