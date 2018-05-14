Apple Music to host Shawn Mendes concert in LA with Q&A session and live YouTube stream

Apple Music is today promoting a live concert by Shawn Mendes for this Thursday. This is the second time we’ve seen the company’s streaming service recently host a concert.

Back in March, we saw Apple Music and Dr. Dre sponsor a free live Anderson .Paak concert in London. This week’s Shawn Mendes performance will be along the same lines, but is a bit different.

This time around, Apple will be offering the free concert tickets to members of the #mendesarmy to attend in LA show. Additionally, fans can watch live via Apple Music and Apple’s YouTube channel.

It’s nice to see Apple offer access to the concert to fans regardless of having an Apple Music subscription or being able to be there in person.

In addition to the performance, Apple’s Zane Lowe will be hosting a Q&A with Mendes.

The exclusive concert will be this Thursday, May 17 at 7:45 PM PT at The Ford Theaters which seats 1,200 and is a 18+ venue. No word yet on how Zane Lowe will take questions, but comments on Apple Music’s Instagram account and YouTube channel could likely be sourced.

For more details and to request tickets, check out the 1iota page here.

