C by GE app update brings HomeKit support for GE smart lights

After a multi-year delay, GE’s smart home brand ‘C by GE’ is finally adding HomeKit to some of its products. To take advantage of today’s app update, you need the C-Reach hub — which is what will actually connect to your HomeKit setup.

The app update release notes simply states “HomeKit functionality added”, which is a little light on details given that this compatibility is over three years delayed.

However, we can confirm that the integration is now live for C-Sleep bulbs ($18.50) and C-Life bulbs ($16). Other items in the C by GE lineup like switches and dimmer do not appear to be exposed to HomeKit yet.

To set up the HomeKit integration, you need to get the app update from the App Store. Follow the instructions to add the C-Reach hub to your HomeKit home.

Then, compatible bulbs should appear automatically in HomeKit, at which point you can manage everything from the Apple Home app and start controlling your GE smart bulbs with Siri. The Home app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Thanks Aaron!