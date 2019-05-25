Tim Cook took to Twitter this morning to showcase a new mural from the artist JR. Entitled “Chronicles of San Francisco,” the video mural is currently on display in San Francisco, and features unique integration with an accompanying iOS app.

As detailed by ABC 7 News, JR’s mural is a scrolling video collage of more than 1,200 people – all of which he filmed across 22 locations in San Francisco last year.

From a live birth to a dancing ballerina, JR’s mural is a scrolling video collage of more than 1,200 people, whom he filmed in 22 locations throughout San Francisco last year. “It’s like a giant puzzle, where everyone has to go at the place where they decided, and then I composed the mural around them,” he explained.

Through the JR Murals iOS app, people can use their iPhone’s camera to explore the mural. The app is able to recognize the different people and events in the mural, allowing you to tap on people and events to hear audio, read detailed information, and more. The app works whether you’re looking at the actual video mural, or at a picture. You can buy the book version of “The Chronicles of San Francisco” on Amazon, and use the iPhone app to dive deeper into the images.

Tim Cook praised The Chronicles of San Fransico in a tweet this morning:

This is a must see—The Chronicles of San Francisco mural is a moving masterpiece by my good friend JR, adding a new dimension to his work. Everyone has a story and JR brings them to life. Congratulations, JR!

The mural is currently on display at the SFMOMA for free, and you can get the book version on Amazon.