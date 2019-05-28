Apple Events app updated for WWDC keynote, Music Memos now supports iPhone X

After a long stretch without any changes, Apple’s Music Memos iOS app has received an update today bringing support for the latest iPhone screens. Meanwhile, Apple Events for Apple TV has received an updated icon ahead of WWDC next week.

The last update for Music Memos was back in September last year, but it notably didn’t bring support for the modern notched iPhone displays. Today’s update brings display support for iPhone X/XS, XS Max, and XR along with some minor performance improvements and bug fixes.

The app’s design features blue and red gradients that fade to black at the bottom and top of the screen that will effectively hide the notch on modern iPhones.

If you haven’t used Music Memos before, it helps in the creative process by allowing users to:

Quickly capture musical ideas

Build a library of song ideas

View, edit and document your song ideas

Full release notes:

This update contains stability improvements and bug fixes.

Music Memos is a free download from the App Store.

Apple Events app

Ahead of WWDC next Monday, Apple has updated its Apple Events app for Apple TV with a fresh icon. The new design matches what we saw with the updated WWDC iOS app with a dark blue background and a light blue neon Apple logo.

The release notes just mention the app being updated for next week’s keynote.

Updated text & graphics for latest keynote.

Apple Events for Apple TV is a free download from the App Store.

