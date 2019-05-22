WWDC iOS app updated with customizable neon icons and new stickers

After sending out WWDC invites to the press today, Apple has updated its iOS app for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference with customizable neon icons, new stickers, and more.
The updated WWDC app is available now on the App Store and includes many of the features we’ve seen before in addition to new neon icons and fresh animated stickers.
Make the most of the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference with the WWDC app. Even if you can’t join us in San Jose, you can still follow along each day on iOS and tvOS, and watch videos on demand throughout the year. And because the WWDC app experience extends to Apple Watch, favorite session information is available right on your wrist.
• Watch live streamed sessions on iOS and tvOS.
• Stream or download WWDC videos from this year and previous years.
• Start watching on one iOS device, and pick up where you left off on another iOS device or on Apple TV.
• Browse times, locations, and descriptions for sessions, labs, and special events.
• Access resources, documentation, sample code and related content.
• Discover related sessions, labs, and videos.
• Mark schedule items as favorites.
• Keep up with the latest news, get important notifications, and see new photos throughout each day.
• Use indoor location to find your way around San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
• Add your pass to Wallet for faster check-in at WWDC.
9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo has also updated his unofficial WWDC Mac app for this year’s conference. Check it out here.
The unofficial WWDC app for macOS is now updated with the schedule for this year’s WWDC. Get it at https://t.co/iVD8k4paeJ pic.twitter.com/cqAZ53ofdi
— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) May 22, 2019
