WWDC iOS app updated with customizable neon icons and new stickers

Make the most of the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference with the WWDC app. Even if you can’t join us in San Jose, you can still follow along each day on iOS and tvOS, and watch videos on demand throughout the year. And because the WWDC app experience extends to Apple Watch, favorite session information is available right on your wrist.

• Watch live streamed sessions on iOS and tvOS.

• Stream or download WWDC videos from this year and previous years.

• Start watching on one iOS device, and pick up where you left off on another iOS device or on Apple TV.

• Browse times, locations, and descriptions for sessions, labs, and special events.

• Access resources, documentation, sample code and related content.

• Discover related sessions, labs, and videos.

• Mark schedule items as favorites.

• Keep up with the latest news, get important notifications, and see new photos throughout each day.

• Use indoor location to find your way around San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

• Add your pass to Wallet for faster check-in at WWDC.