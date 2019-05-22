Apple invites press to WWDC 2019 keynote, iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 unveil expected

Apple has confirmed with press that its next media event — the opening keynote of WWDC — will take place on June 3rd at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The keynote will be held in San Jose, California, at the McEnery Convention Center where Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is held. We don’t expect this keynote to be hardware-packed like WWDC 2017, but we do anticipate a major hardware teaser.

WWDC 2019 runs June 3rd through 7th with developer sessions on Apple’s latest platform technology scheduled throughout the week, and the opening keynote is where Apple first debuts its latest platform changes.

iOS 13, macOS 15, tvOS 13, watchOS 6, and major developments about bringing iPad apps to the Mac are expected. Apple may also preview its all-new Mac Pro hardware and pro Apple display.

Apple typically releases developer betas of its new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software the same day, followed by public beta versions a few weeks later and final releases later in September.

Apple also released new hardware two weeks prior to WWDC week with updated MacBook Pros including the first 8-core processor model with 40% faster performance and improved butterfly keyboards that use new materials internally. Apple also expanded its keyboard repair program to include 2018 MacBook Pros and the current MacBook Air.

9to5Mac will have full coverage of the event so stay tuned! Apple will also be live streaming the keynote for viewers around the world.