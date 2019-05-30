Twelve South accessories for iPhone and Mac, big deals on iPad Pro, and LG UltraWide monitors highlight today’s best deals. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Twelve South sale discounts Apple accessories

Twelve South is known for its line of great Apple accessories, ranging from leather cases to Apple Watch add-ons and more. Today we’ve spotted a wide-ranging sale at Amazon with deals starting at $13. Headlining is the SurfacePad for iPhone X at $24.35 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $40 and today’s deal is a new all-time low. You can grab the X/S/Max or XR versions for $48 (Reg. $60) currently as well. Twelve South SurfacePad delivers a slim leather case for your device with a “genuine leather jacket.” You’ll have enough room for a few credit cards or ID as well. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more.

Save big on 12.9-inch iPad Pro

B&H is currently taking up to $480 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both Wi-Fi and cellular models are on sale, with the biggest discounts coming on high-end configurations. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 12MP camera, and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Be sure to protect your investment with a new case. This option is available in various colors and won’t cut into your savings too much.

Boost productivity with a new LG UltraWide monitor

LG’s 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync Monitor is marked down to $220 at Best Buy. It typically sells for around $350 with today’s deal marking a return to an all-time low price. LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Display features a 1080p 75Hz panel and gives you plenty of screen real estate. The wide form-factor is perfect for having two full-screen windows open side-by-side and to help improve your productivity. Two HDMI inputs round out this monitor’s list of notable features.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Save big on HP displays, accessories, printers, and much more via its Memorial Day Sale on now. Our top picks: