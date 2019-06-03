65+ iOS 13 features that Apple didn’t show off at WWDC

Today at its WWDC keynote presentation, Apple officially announced iOS 13 arriving later this year for iPhone users. The company demoed a few of the notable new features including Dark Mode, a new swipe-based gesture keyboard, as well as new features for Siri, Photos and AirPods. It also, however, quickly flashed a slide on stage showing over 65 other new iOS 13 features arriving with the release this fall. Take a look:

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

iOS 13 system:

Optimized battery charging

Single sign-on extension

Option to download large apps over cellular

Video downloads optimized for congestion in India

Wifi selection in Control center

Enhanced QR code scanning

Reading goals in Apple Books

Low Data Mode

Audio:

Dolby Atmos playback

Bluetooth wireless splitter

FaceTime, Phone & Messages:

Improved search in Messages

Silence unknown callers

FaceTime on Dual SIM

iMessage on dual SIM

Photos:

Location controls for Shared Photos

Seach enhancements in Photos

Reminders & Notes:

Folder Management in Notes

Customize appearance of Reminders lists

View only collaboration in Notes

More powerful search in Notes

New Checklist Option in Notes

MDM & Business:

Business Chat Suggestions

Data separation for BYOD

Managed Apple IDS for business

Modern authentication for device enrolment

Calendar & Mail & Contacts:

Add attachments to events in Calendar

New relationship labels in Contacts

Block sender in Mail

Mute thread in Mail

Keyboard & Language:

Separate Emoji and Globe Keys

Enhanced language setup

Thai-english bilingual dictionary

Hindi and English bilingual keyboard

Typing predictions for Hindi

Typing predictions for Dutch

Adjustable Chinese handwriting keyboard height

Typing predictions for Vietnamese

Typing predictions for Swedish

Language selection per app

Typing predictions for Cantonese

Typing predictions for Arabic

Vietnamese English bilingual dictionary

Refreshed Home accessory controls

Weak password warnings

Simultaneous phone calls on Dual SIM

Keyboard support for all 22 official Indian languages

New Indian language system fonts

Apple News+ in UK and Australia

Siri:

Indian English Siri voices

Siri Suggestions in Apple Podcasts

Siri Event Suggestions from Third-party apps

Siri Shortcuts in Home automations

Conversational Siri shortcuts

CarPlay & Maps:

Second video stream support in CarPlay

CarPlay irregular screen size support

Hey Siri support in CarPlay

CarPlay adjustable screen size support

Do Not Disturb While Driving in CarPlay

Independent CarPlay app views

Light mode in CarPlay

Improved Report a problem in Maps

Maps Place Card enhancements

Safari:

Updated Safari Start Page

Siri suggestions in Safari

Enhanced anti-fingerprinting protections in Safari

Wondering if your iPhone will support iOS 13? Check out our list of all of the iPhones and iPads that will support iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 this fall.