65+ iOS 13 features that Apple didn’t show off at WWDC

Today at its WWDC keynote presentation, Apple officially announced iOS 13 arriving later this year for iPhone users. The company demoed a few of the notable new features including Dark Mode, a new swipe-based gesture keyboard, as well as new features for Siri, Photos and AirPods. It also, however, quickly flashed a slide on stage showing over 65 other new iOS 13 features arriving with the release this fall. Take a look:
The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac
iOS 13 system:
- Optimized battery charging
- Single sign-on extension
- Option to download large apps over cellular
- Video downloads optimized for congestion in India
- Wifi selection in Control center
- Enhanced QR code scanning
- Reading goals in Apple Books
- Low Data Mode
Audio:
- Dolby Atmos playback
- Bluetooth wireless splitter
FaceTime, Phone & Messages:
- Improved search in Messages
- Silence unknown callers
- FaceTime on Dual SIM
- iMessage on dual SIM
Photos:
- Location controls for Shared Photos
- Seach enhancements in Photos
Reminders & Notes:
- Folder Management in Notes
- Customize appearance of Reminders lists
- View only collaboration in Notes
- More powerful search in Notes
- New Checklist Option in Notes
MDM & Business:
- Business Chat Suggestions
- Data separation for BYOD
- Managed Apple IDS for business
- Modern authentication for device enrolment
Calendar & Mail & Contacts:
- Add attachments to events in Calendar
- New relationship labels in Contacts
- Block sender in Mail
- Mute thread in Mail
Keyboard & Language:
- Separate Emoji and Globe Keys
- Enhanced language setup
- Thai-english bilingual dictionary
- Hindi and English bilingual keyboard
- Typing predictions for Hindi
- Typing predictions for Dutch
- Adjustable Chinese handwriting keyboard height
- Typing predictions for Vietnamese
- Typing predictions for Swedish
- Language selection per app
- Typing predictions for Cantonese
- Typing predictions for Arabic
- Vietnamese English bilingual dictionary
- Refreshed Home accessory controls
- Weak password warnings
- Simultaneous phone calls on Dual SIM
- Keyboard support for all 22 official Indian languages
- New Indian language system fonts
- Apple News+ in UK and Australia
Siri:
- Indian English Siri voices
- Siri Suggestions in Apple Podcasts
- Siri Event Suggestions from Third-party apps
- Siri Shortcuts in Home automations
- Conversational Siri shortcuts
CarPlay & Maps:
- Second video stream support in CarPlay
- CarPlay irregular screen size support
- Hey Siri support in CarPlay
- CarPlay adjustable screen size support
- Do Not Disturb While Driving in CarPlay
- Independent CarPlay app views
- Light mode in CarPlay
- Improved Report a problem in Maps
- Maps Place Card enhancements
Safari:
- Updated Safari Start Page
- Siri suggestions in Safari
- Enhanced anti-fingerprinting protections in Safari
Wondering if your iPhone will support iOS 13? Check out our list of all of the iPhones and iPads that will support iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 this fall.