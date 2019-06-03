Here are all of the iPhones and iPads that will support iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 this fall

Apple today officially unveiled iOS 13, including new features such as Dark Mode, an all-new Photos app, new privacy protections, and more. Apple details device compatibility for iOS 13 on its website.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

These are the devices that will support iOS 13:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

In comparison to the iOS 12 release last year, Apple has dropped support for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Despite earlier rumors to the contrary, the iPhone SE is still supported by this year’s iOS 13 release. The iPod touch 6th generation has been dropped, however.

Meanwhile, as for the new iPadOS 13 release, Apple says that these iPads are supported:

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

This means that Apple has dropped supported for the iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3, as well as the original iPad Air. As for macOS 10.15, be sure to read our coverage of those compatible devices here.

Read through everything Apple announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference in our live news hub here.