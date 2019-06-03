iOS 13 removes 200 MB file size limit for app downloads over cellular

- Jun. 3rd 2019 2:53 pm PT

0

Apple upped the iPhone cellular limit from 150 MB to 200 MB just last week .. and now that limit is being removed altogether.

With iOS 13, Apple will warn users when they attempt to start a large download on a mobile network but you are allowed to override it.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

In this case, the App Store version of PUBG is over 2 gigabytes in size. When attempting to download the game on iOS 12, it simply wouldn’t be allowed on mobile data.

In iOS 13, the system now shows a dialog warning that the app size is large, noting the file size. Users can choose to continue downloading or schedule it to happen later when the device returns to a Wi-Fi connection.

This behavior is even customizable in Settings. There is a new preference in iTunes & App Store named ‘App Downloads’. The default option is ‘Ask if Over 200 MB’ and shows the above pictured alert.

In ‘Ask First’ mode, the user is always prompted to confirm a cellular app download. On the other end of the spectrum, selecting ‘Always Allow’ removes all barriers and it means the system will happily complete downloads on cellular without any interruptions; this is ideal for users with unlimited data plans.

Permission is always required when the iPhone is roaming abroad.

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Guides

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13 is expected to be released in the fall of 2019 for iPad and iPhone. A developer beta is expected to debut at WWDC 2019 in June.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.