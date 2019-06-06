B&H is clearing out MacBook Pro inventory with up to $900 off, plus deals on iPad and iPhone cases starting at just $2. You’ll find that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MacBook Pro deals abound as B&H slashes prices

B&H is currently taking up to $900 off Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro models. You’ll find $300 to $500 off most models, but if you’re in the market for a high-end configuration, this is certainly the best we’ve seen to date. Apple’s 2018 models sport Intel Core i7 processors, AMD Radeon Pro graphics, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Of course, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for shoppers in select states, sweetening the deal even further. Put your savings to work and grab one of these popular Inateck MacBook Pro sleeves. Available in two colors and sizes, this is an easy way to protect your investment on-the-go. It even includes an extra accessory pouch to keep chargers and your other gear organized as well.

Protect your iPhone with these case deals from $2

We’ve spotted a number of case deals over at Amazon for Apple’s latest iPhones. The deals start at $2 and there are even offers on screen protectors as well. Inside this sale you’ll find offers on clear cases and more robust options for iPhone X/S/Max and XR. Check out the entire lot right here.

Apple’s official 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover in Charcoal Gray for $19.50. As a comparison, this cover typically goes for $39 with today’s deal being an Amazon all-time low in Charcoal Gray. Apple’s in-house Smart Cover offers wake and sleep functionality along with a magnetic attaching mechanism. You can fold it in a few different ways for just the right angle, whether typing, watching movies, or carrying out other tasks.

