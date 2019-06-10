Apple Watch Series 4 sees biggest discount yet at $136 off, iPad mini 5 is $331, and a nice deal on $100 worth of iTunes credit for $85 is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 hits new all-time low

Today only, Target is discounting various Apple Watch Series 4 models to new all-time lows. You’ll need a Target REDcard to maximize the discounts to $136 off, but you’ll still see around $100 discounts without. That’s still the biggest price drop we’ve tracked to date.

We’re seeing deals on Apple Watch Series 3 from $189 today as well. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. This leather option comes in a variety of colors at an affordable price. Looking for something else? Check out our roundup of the best third-party options for a wide range of styles to get just the right look.

iPad Mini 5 is now $331.50

Rakuten’s 15% off sitewide sale is back, and that means iPad mini 5 is down to $331.50 for a limited time. Regularly $399, this is a match of our previous mention and the best we can find. Features include Apple Pencil support along with Touch ID, an A12 Bionic chip, and a Retina 7.9-inch display. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Discounted iTunes gift cards return

It’s been a minute since a good iTunes gift card sale, thankfully today PayPal’s eBay storefront is taking 15% off and delivering a $100 credit for $85. Thanks to email delivery, your account will be loaded up within minutes. This is a great way to score even deeper deals on our daily iOS app roundups.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from WIPLabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or Macbook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

