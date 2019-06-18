Smart outlets that work with Apple HomeKit are super common these days, so how does a new entry stand out in the market? Satechi may have the answer with its brand new Dual Smart Outlet, a two-in-one design HomeKit smart outlet that doesn’t block other outlets.

Satechi Dual Smart Outlet works like other HomeKit plugs, offering app and voice control for turning standard appliances like lamps and fans on and off using Apple’s Home app and Siri. Satechi even has its own Home app on iOS for streamlining the set up process, and Dual Smart Outlet supports energy monitoring so you can see just how much power each connected appliance is using over time.

HomeKit plugs are great for turning standard lamps, fans, TVs, and other accessories on and off without requiring smart bulbs, Wi-Fi fans, and smart TVs, and HomeKit support means Dual Smart Outlet can be managed in Apple’s Home app alongside HomeKit accessories from other companies — including automation support using time, location, and other triggers. You can also include Dual Smart Outlet in scenes that control multiple accessories using a single voice command with Siri.

Satechi’s pitch with Dual Smart Outlet is the ability to turn a single dumb outlet into two smart outlets. The side-by-side outlet design intentionally prevents Dual Smart Outlet for blocking another outlet above or below it too.

Here are more highlights from Satechi:

MONITOR ENERGY USAGE – encourages efficient energy usage with real-time power monitoring from your connected iOS device, to help reduce excess power consumption and schedule appliances to turn off when needed DUAL POWER OUTLETS – its compact 2-in-1 design expands your power outlet to connect up to two appliances at once, without blocking its neighboring outlet. Input Voltage 120V, AC Max Output: 15A 1800W HOW IT WORKS – simply use the native Apple or download the Satechi Home app, connect your existing 2.4GHz wireless network and setup your appliances for secure, worry-free access to your home appliances

See it in action below:

Satechi Dual Smart Outlet launches today for $59.99 on Amazon.com and Satechi.net — use promo code “DUALOUTLET” to save 30% from either store from now until June 23rd, 2019.