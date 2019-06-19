The Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale delivers all-time lows on the latest iPads, plus you’ll find Anker’s 1-day Amazon Gold Box and $160 off the popular Xiaomi Mi electric scooter in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for all of the best offers and more.

Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale delivers notable Apple deals

We got a surprise Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale this morning, headlined by up to $130 off Apple’s latest iPads. You can save $50 off iPad Air, which is a new all-time low and we loved it in our hands-on review, along with the full $130 off select 9.7-inch iPad models. Best Buy is also reducing 12-inch MacBooks by $500 and that’s a match of the lowest price we’ve seen at $800. You can find all of our top picks right here, including deals on TVs, smart home accessories, and much more in the Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box delivers must-have iPhone accessories

Anker has partnered up with Amazon today for a 24-hour Gold Box with deals from $8. You’ll find everything from USB-C gear to Qi chargers, power banks, and more inside this promotion. Our top picks include Anker’s PowerCore 10000mAh Power Bank for $21.50, which is down from the usual $34 price tag. It’s never a bad idea to have an extra power source lying around, and thankfully this one doesn’t take up too much room or break the bank. Jump over to our roundup for more notable deals.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter hits new all-time low

Today only, you can grab the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $340 Prime shipped. It typically goes for around $500 with today’s deal being a new all-time low price. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5mph with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises.

Exclusive special offer for 9to5Mac readers

Get a free USB-C Travel Dock ($50 value) with the purchase of OWC’s latest 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock with code 9TO5DOCK when you add both items to your cart.

