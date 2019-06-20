Nimble launches case lineup that helps protect your iPhone and the planet

Continuing on with its mantra “Tech for Good,” Nimble has released its latest product: Bottle Case. Available for modern iPhones, the new case is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and the company makes a donation to protect the world’s oceans with each purchase.

Nimble believes users should know where products come from, how they are made, and the impact they have on the environment. Bottle Case fits right in with that mission and provides some sharp looking iPhone protection.

The company announced the new case lineup in a press release today:

Nimble–a California company committed to creating high-grade, eco-friendly tech products–announced Bottle Case, the world’s only protective case for iPhone made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. With the sale of each Bottle Case, Nimble will donate 5% to those working to protect the planet’s oceans and marine life.

The case is available in five colors for iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR and is priced at $40. It features an open bottom design similar to Apple’s first-party iPhone cases. Nimble is also offering a 10% off discount for trading in an old case when purchasing a Bottle Case.

Bottle Case Highlights:

World’s only iPhone case made from 100% recycled plastic bottles

NO NEW PLASTIC USED – only ocean & landfill-bound plastic

Five colors inspired by the ocean: Soft Coral, Seagrass, Glacier, Deep Sea, and Black Sand

5% of every case sold goes directly to protecting the world’s oceans and marine life in partnership with a different nonprofit for each color

Slim and protective; durable, fabric exterior

For iPhone X/XS, XS Max, and XR

Ships in 100% plastic-free packaging

Recycle any old case through our One-for-One Tech Recovery Project – (and get 10% off next Bottle Case)

Check out the video and photos below for a closer look at the new eco-friendly Bottle Case.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: