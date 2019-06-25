Rare Apple TV 4K deals, ecobee’s new SmartThermostat, and early Prime Day deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Apple TV 4K deals deliver markdowns to $139

Rare is an understatement when it comes to Apple TV 4K deals in 2019. If you’ve been holding out for Apple’s streaming media player, consider jumping on this deal at $139. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen this year. Apple TV 4K delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services and content through Apple’s stable of movies and TV shows. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup, and don’t forget about Siri integration with the included remote.

ecobee’s new SmartThermostat sees first discount

ecobee announced its latest SmartThermostat at the beginning of the month with a refreshed design and a handful of new features. Today, it’s on sale at Amazon for the first time with a $235 price tag. Regularly $249, this is a new all-time low and a great chance to grab a launch discount on the latest HomeKit thermostat out there. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home.

Amazon announces Prime Day 2019, launches early deals

Prime Day 2019 is just a few weeks away and today Amazon officially announced its plans for the biggest shopping event of the summer. While July 15th and 16th will serve as the actual Prime Days, Amazon is already rolling out early deals over the coming weeks. Check out all of our coverage for the latest on how-to prepare and make the most of Amazon’s two-day shopping event.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from Wiplabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or MacBook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Synology DS419slim Review: Up to 20TB 4-Bay NAS in the palm of your hand [Video]

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]

Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]