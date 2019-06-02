Smart home accessory maker Ecobee has today announced its new SmartThermostat, the successor to the popular ecobee4. The new SmartThermostat packs a sleek new design, HomeKit control, and more. To go along with the new thermostat, Ecobee has also announced a new SmartSensor as well.

The new Ecobee SmartThermostat has been “redesigned and reengineered,” the company touts. While it retains the general design of its predecessor, there are a few notable improvements worth noting. First and foremost, as earlier rumors suggested, the SmartThermostat features a new new glass finish over its LCD display. This gives it a far higher-end look and feel compared to the plastic design of the ecobee4.

Building on ecobee’s iconic squircle shape and clean sculptural design, the fifth-generation ecobee SmartThermostat marries unprecedented processing capabilities with the infallible ease of use users have come to expect from the brand. A crisp glass finish and LCD screen offers a vivid color display and enhanced touchscreen sensitivity for intuitive control.

Ecobee also touts improved performance with the SmartThermostat, claiming it is three times faster and improved reliability with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support for dual-band WiFi.

Much like its predecessor, the SmartThermostat fits the smart home trifecta, integrating Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. This allows you to control the thermostat via all three voice assistants and their respective applications on iOS.

It also features a powerful new speaker, which Ecobee says can be used to stream music from Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn, and Spotify. Unfortunately, there’s no support for Apple Music yet – or AirPlay 2. The SmartThermostat does feature Bluetooth, so you can stream from it to a separate speaker.

Ecobee has also unveiled a new SmartSensor to accompany the SmartThermostat. The sensor features a new magnetic base that replaces the old basic snap connector. The sensor is rated for 5 years of battery life and features a longer pairing range of 60 feet. It also ditches the awkward cutout of its predecessor.

The Ecobee SmartThermostat is available today for $249 from Amazon and other retailers. It includes one SmartSensor in the box, but you can buy additional sensors in packs of two for $79. Read the full press release below and stay tuned for a full review from 9to5Mac.

ecobee is dedicated to maintaining an open ecosystem, and like all ecobee products, the new SmartThermostat with voice control integrates with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings and IFTTT. The company introduced the world's first smart Wi-Fi thermostat in 2007 to help millions of people save energy and money without compromising on comfort.

